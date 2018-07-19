BidaskClub Downgrades Polarityte (COOL) to Sell

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COOL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

COOL stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. analysts expect that Polarityte will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Polarityte by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Polarityte by 25.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Polarityte by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth about $181,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc operates as commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences.

