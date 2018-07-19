BHP Billiton (BLT) Given a GBX 2,050 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($27.13) target price on BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLT. BNP Paribas raised BHP Billiton to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,505 ($19.92) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BHP Billiton to a sector performer rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,550 ($20.52) to GBX 1,600 ($21.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,641.62 ($21.73).

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

BLT stock opened at GBX 1,646.80 ($21.80) on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a 1 year low of GBX 1,103 ($14.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.00).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.