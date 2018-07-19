KeyCorp Analysts Give BEST (BSTI) a $13.00 Price Target

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) has been assigned a $13.00 target price by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Macquarie cut shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

BEST traded down $0.24, hitting $10.37, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,810. BEST has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

