Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Issues Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.82%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp opened at $40.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,082.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

