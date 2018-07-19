Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 22,598 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,988,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,755,000 after buying an additional 1,226,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,760,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,024,000 after buying an additional 909,214 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,380,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,280,000 after buying an additional 688,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,349,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,922,000 after buying an additional 440,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,316,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,929,000 after buying an additional 327,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded down $0.35, hitting $112.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 63,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,241. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.