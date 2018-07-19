Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $4.11 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) Stock

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 194,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 98,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after buying an additional 128,863 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF traded down $0.02, hitting $21.13, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,702. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.0326 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.