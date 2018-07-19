Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 30,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 3.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Nike were worth $18,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,131,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,366,430 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.