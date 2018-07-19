Barton Investment Management Sells 8,090 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Barton Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

