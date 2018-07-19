Barclays Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.57 ($115.96).

Merck KGaA opened at €85.28 ($100.33) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

