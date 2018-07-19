Bank of Montreal Can Has $95.69 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $95,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $326.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.76.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $323.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $259.00 and a 52 week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

