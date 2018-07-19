Bank of Montreal Can Buys 37,753 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $85,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company opened at $139.21 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $112.87 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.87 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

