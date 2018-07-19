Bank of Montreal (BMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.01

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.01 and last traded at C$103.78, with a volume of 382307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.59.

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported C$2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.52 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

In related news, insider Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 3,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.75, for a total transaction of C$305,250.00. Also, insider Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 19,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.24, for a total value of C$1,943,582.40. Insiders have sold 117,198 shares of company stock worth $11,932,764 over the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

