Bank of America Raises Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Price Target to $600.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. Vetr downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.97.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $527.91 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $532.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.37. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $123,259.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 466,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total transaction of $16,377,508.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,048,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,767 shares of company stock worth $77,995,219. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

