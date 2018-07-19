Bank of America Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAC. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Bank of America opened at $30.13 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $305.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

