Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 736,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile traded down $0.49, reaching $31.16, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,085. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $747.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.71 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.75%. sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.