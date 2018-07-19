Ballentine Partners LLC Has $44.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 137,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 57,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded down $0.34, hitting $67.55, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 244,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $1.3536 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

