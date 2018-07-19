Ballentine Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $136,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.31. 5,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,728. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.04 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.