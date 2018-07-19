Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 16,748 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $52,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after buying an additional 338,606 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 291.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 103,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics opened at $242.53 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.54. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

In other news, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total transaction of $1,321,212.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total value of $4,674,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,512. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.