Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $75.83 Million Stake in Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885,813 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $75,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Filament LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Redfin stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,990 shares of company stock worth $1,308,194. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

