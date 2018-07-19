Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 6,936 Shares of SINA Corp (SINA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in SINA were worth $36,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SINA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SINA in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. SINA Corp has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $440.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.74 million. SINA had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.