Badger Meter (BMI) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media stories about Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Badger Meter earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.6164032973595 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of Badger Meter traded up $4.00, hitting $50.95, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 28,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,473. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. ValuEngine raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.