B. Riley Weighs in on Royal Gold, Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $103.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a $100.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,431,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,679,000 after acquiring an additional 99,119 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 691,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 266,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Holmes Heissenbuttel sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $595,576.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,805 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

