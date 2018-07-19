B. Riley Trims Metlife (MET) Target Price to $50.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife opened at $44.96 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Metlife has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 10,971.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.