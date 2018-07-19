B. Riley Raises IntriCon (IIN) Price Target to $55.00

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of IntriCon opened at $47.50 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IntriCon has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of 163.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IntriCon by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
