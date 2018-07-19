B. Riley Raises IntriCon (IIN) Price Target to $55.00

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of IntriCon opened at $47.50 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IntriCon has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of 163.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.18.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. IntriCon had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. equities analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IntriCon by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

