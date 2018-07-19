B. Riley Comments on AFLAC Incorporated’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for AFLAC in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays cut their price target on AFLAC to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AFLAC in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AFLAC to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $22.75 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

AFLAC opened at $43.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.