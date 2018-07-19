AZZ (AZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th.

AZZ opened at $53.80 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . AZZ has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. AZZ had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $109,163.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

