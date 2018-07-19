AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.00

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 5866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.42 and a beta of 0.04.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shawn F. Mccarrey sold 10,000 shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $434,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,987.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

