Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems opened at $30.32 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 379,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $11,843,882.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $121,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 619,920 shares of company stock worth $19,367,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

