AXA Equitable (EQH) vs. Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Financial Survey

AXA Equitable (NYSE: EQH) and Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AXA Equitable and Health Insurance Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable 0 4 8 0 2.67 Health Insurance Innovations 0 0 8 0 3.00

AXA Equitable presently has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.41%. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus price target of $44.70, indicating a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than AXA Equitable.

Profitability

This table compares AXA Equitable and Health Insurance Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A Health Insurance Innovations 6.17% 20.15% 13.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXA Equitable and Health Insurance Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Health Insurance Innovations $250.48 million 2.22 $17.88 million $1.20 27.63

Health Insurance Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than AXA Equitable.

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats AXA Equitable on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. The company designs and structures individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

