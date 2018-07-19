Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Automatic Data Processing opened at $137.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $101.20 and a one year high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $3,234,158 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

