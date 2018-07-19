Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Autolus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

