Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 99,060 Shares of Sony Corp (SNE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,060 shares during the period. Sony accounts for approximately 2.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sony by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony traded down $0.44, hitting $52.63, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 48,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,204. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Sony had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1,951 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,993.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $21.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.29 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. It offers LCD televisions, optical pickups, mobile phones, tablets, audio equipment and video conference systems, batteries, broadcast and professional-use video equipment, and DVD-players/recorders; and Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, ROMs, CDs, DVDs, and UMDs.

