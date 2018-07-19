AT&T (T) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AT&T is gearing up to launch the first standards-based mobile 5G services in multiple U.S. markets by the end of 2018. The company will benefit from its probable merger with Time Warner. The deal is likely to reshape the industry dynamics, creating a new media behemoth. It will enable the power packed combination of AT&T’s data and Time Warner’s content to create new kinds of online videos and sell targeted advertisements. AT&T intends to acquire AlienVault to enhance its line of cybersecurity products designed for small and medium-sized businesses. It also inked an agreement to acquire AppNexus to augment its foothold in the digital ad sales market. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. AT&T’s wireline division is facing losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from voice-over-Internet protocol service providers.”

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of T opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. AT&T has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $162,658,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.