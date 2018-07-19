Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF (VGSH)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF by 1,507.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,606,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

