Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 43,138 Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 448,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 50,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $219,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,592,711.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stephens cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods opened at $36.46 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.42. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.