Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,584,736.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,797,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,621 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,420,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 378.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 880,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 696,933 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,091,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $30.38 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.1902 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

