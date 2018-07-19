Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 86,789 Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,703,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,775,000 after purchasing an additional 161,462 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,451,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil opened at $20.37 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

