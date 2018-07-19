Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,216,299.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide opened at $70.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $590.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.19 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.