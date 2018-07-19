Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Atlantic Capital had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atlantic Capital has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $511.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $577,102. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

