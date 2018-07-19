Astronics (ATRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of ATRO stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 74,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,278. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

