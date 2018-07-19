AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stake Decreased by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca opened at $37.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

