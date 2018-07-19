Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.96. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.32 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.60%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Astec Industries opened at $61.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

In other Astec Industries news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $598,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

