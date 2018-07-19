Assurant (AIZ) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.18

News headlines about Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Assurant earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2485142087658 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Assurant and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Assurant opened at $108.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Assurant has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.25. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.28%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,331.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

