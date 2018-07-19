Associated Banc (ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 18.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,240. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Associated Banc news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Bohn sold 7,600 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $210,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,049 shares of company stock worth $2,008,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

