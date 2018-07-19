Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,837 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 393.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after acquiring an additional 980,635 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 819,370 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $110,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,491 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 10,674 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $1,700,154.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,933.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 39,751 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $6,331,936.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,813 shares in the company, valued at $55,721,712.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,252 shares of company stock worth $14,987,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $192.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $95.88 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the open-source software company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

