Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,115,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,696,557,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,296,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,822,000 after buying an additional 102,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,327,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $455,539,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,262,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $448,722,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,239,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

EOG stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $128.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other news, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total value of $103,070.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

