Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 97,824 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,664,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,142,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waste Management by 60.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,488,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,315,000 after buying an additional 934,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 197.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,632,000 after buying an additional 1,448,281 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,917,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,653,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,074,000 after buying an additional 139,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

