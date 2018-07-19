Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2,250.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,042 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 110.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,897,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 97,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 63,856 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $697.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,227,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

