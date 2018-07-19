Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Receives $1.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

AKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of AKG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 12,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,273. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Asanko Gold had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $64.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 126,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asanko Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 3,221.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,280 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,939,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 298,000 shares during the period.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

