Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.90 ($9.30).

Shares of Aroundtown opened at €7.11 ($8.36) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.10 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of €6.75 ($7.94).

